State Police investigate deadly St. Bernard Parish crash
MEREAUX - According to Louisiana State Police, a driver was killed in a St. Bernard Parish crash on Sunday (Feb. 21) night.
A news release regarding the tragic incident reported that the wreck occurred around midnight and involved a single vehicle that had been traveling on LA 39 eastbound near the intersection of Munster Boulevard.
Troopers say the identity of the deceased is pending, per the local Coroner’s office.
An initial investigation into the crash revealed the driver was headed eastbound on LA 39 near Munster Blvd in a 2013 Infiniti G37 when, for reasons still under investigation, the Infiniti ran off the road to the right and hit a utility pole.
The driver of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
According to authorities, impairment on the driver’s part is unknown and a toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy.
State Police say the tragic crash remains under investigation at this time.
