State Police hire firm for $1.5 million to clean up agency

BATON ROUGE - State Police announced late Friday that they finished a nationwide search and contracted with the Bowman Group to perform a review of its policies, procedures, and culture.

It comes after more than a year and a half of stories where State Police have come under fire for cover-ups, lies, and hiding evidence tied to cases they worked. One in particular is still pending involving the death of Ronald Greene.

The consulting services will be conducted through May 2023 at a cost of $1.5 million divided between this fiscal year and next fiscal year.

The group is looking into the agency's processes and operational practices. State Police hopes it leads to improvements in operations, training, and administration.

State Police said the Bowman Group will perform a top-to-bottom assessment and provide recommendations and insights to be shared with personnel and the public.

The consulting team will deliver a detailed law enforcement organizational assessment to cover

key operational and organizational areas to include:

• Community Policing/Engagement and Civilian Complaints

• Assessment of Agency’s Use of Force Policies, Procedures, and Protocols

• Crisis Intervention (De-Escalation)

• Fair and Impartial Policing Practices (Stops, Searches, Arrests)

• Organizational Culture, Leadership, and Professional Development

• Recruitment, Hiring, Promotion, and Retention

• Officer Wellness and Employee Assistance and Early Intervention Systems

• Training and Academy Operations

• Technology, Data Collection, and Resources