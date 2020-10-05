State Police: 25-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicles, killed on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - According to representatives with Louisiana State Police, a Baton Rouge man was killed in a traffic incident on Siegen Lane, Sunday night.

State Police say 25-year-old Brian Watson was killed shortly before 8:30 p.m. while walking along Siegen Lane, just north of Industriplex Boulevard.

Watson was attempting to cross several northbound lanes of traffic when he was struck by two vehicles. After being hit by a 2015 Infiniti Q50, Watson was also struck by a 2009 Acura TSX.

Police say the 25-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts during the incident and neither were injured; as is routine in such incidents, toxicology samples were obtained from each driver and Watson for analysis.

State Police say the tragic crash remains under investigation