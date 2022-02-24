State employees could work four-day weeks with I-10 construction in 2024

BATON ROUGE - With plans to reduce the number of lanes on I-10 during the construction to widen the road, there are also plans to possibly reduce the number of days state employees need to go to work.

This plan is still in its early phases and may vary from building to building, but officials are hopeful it can reduce the interstate's vehicle traffic by about 20 percent.

The Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne tells WBRZ the state is already looking ahead to try to ease traffic on the roadway.

Other businesses may follow suit the year the interstate is reduced.

"You have, as a business, the next two years roughly to start thinking through what impacts, if any, this might have on your business, on your workforce, on your supply chain planning," said Adam Knapp, the President and CEO of BRAC.

Knapp also says that state workers alone are a major factor in rush hour traffic.

"They have a huge workforce, you know, state employment is a huge amount of traffic on the road, so it's going to be a big piece in helping relieve this congestion," Knapp said.

With the state starting to make plans early, Knapp is hoping this can serve as a model for other businesses on how to find ways to get around the traffic that will surely get worse in 2024.