Latest Weather Blog
State Dept. can't find emails of ex-worker who aided Clinton
WASHINGTON - The State Department says it can't find emails belonging to a former department employee who helped set up and maintain Hillary Clinton's private email server when she was secretary of state.
Spokesman Alec Gerlach says the department has found emails from Bryan Pagliano's work as a private contractor, but says the files were created after Clinton left office in January 2013. Gerlach said the agency is continuing to search for emails Pagliano sent and received during Clinton's tenure.
Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley and other Republican lawmakers are seeking Pagliano's emails as part of a wide-ranging investigation into Clinton's use of a private email account and server while she was secretary of state.
Grassley, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called retrieval of Pagliano's emails a top priority.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
WATCH: Cowboys fans invade French Quarter ahead of Sunday night showdown with...
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese