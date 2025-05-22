State and city leaders reflect on the life of Kip Holden

BATON ROUGE - At age 72, former Mayor-President Kip Holden left quite a legacy on the city-parish.

The memories will live on for those who knew and worked with Kip Holden. State Senator Regina Barrow attended Thursday’s funeral and says she’ll remember his legacy of leadership, servanthood, and his compassion for others.

“He is an icon, in my view and my eyes,” Barrow said. “I have the opportunity to currently serve in the seat that he once held, and so he paved the way and opened the door for the path that I am now following."

Current Mayor-President Sid Edwards offered his gratitude to his predecessor’s family.

"I want to thank his family, Mrs. Lois, and his children for letting us have him when we had him,” Edwards said. “They're a great family and will be dyed in the fabric of Baton Rouge and the history books for years to come."

Former Metro Council member Tara Wicker says she’ll remember the first time she met Holden.

“As a youngster majoring in public administration, he came in and told us a story about how in politics, no matter how you are approached, always stay right, always do the right thing, and you will excel,” Wicker said.

After the funeral, Holden was laid to rest at the Heavenly Gates Cemetery on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.