State AG files for review of appeals court decision that ruled Ten Commandments law unconstitutional

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Attorney General said Thursday that she officially filed to review a federal court's decision to rule a law that would require Louisiana schools to display the Ten Commandments unconstitutional.



The AG's office said the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel "directly rejected the Fifth Circuit’s own precedents and precedents from other circuits and the Supreme Court" when it ruled against the law last week.

The filing asks for a complete review of the decision, which ruled the embattled law unconstitutional based on a 1980 Supreme Court decision that ruled a similar Kentucky law to mandate the Ten Commandments in the classroom unconstitutional.

SCOTUS found the Kentucky law unconstitutional because it served no secular purpose. Louisiana officials tried to set their new state law apart by suggesting that secular documents be posted as well — but only the Ten Commandments were required.