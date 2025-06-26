Latest Weather Blog
State AG files for review of appeals court decision that ruled Ten Commandments law unconstitutional
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Attorney General said Thursday that she officially filed to review a federal court's decision to rule a law that would require Louisiana schools to display the Ten Commandments unconstitutional.
The AG's office said the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel "directly rejected the Fifth Circuit’s own precedents and precedents from other circuits and the Supreme Court" when it ruled against the law last week.
The filing asks for a complete review of the decision, which ruled the embattled law unconstitutional based on a 1980 Supreme Court decision that ruled a similar Kentucky law to mandate the Ten Commandments in the classroom unconstitutional.
Trending News
SCOTUS found the Kentucky law unconstitutional because it served no secular purpose. Louisiana officials tried to set their new state law apart by suggesting that secular documents be posted as well — but only the Ten Commandments were required.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pentagon leaders double down on the destruction from US attacks on Iran
-
Former Baton Rouge police officer facing formal charges for alleged abuse of...
-
Good 2 Eat: Jamaican Jerk Chicken and Slaw
-
Man accused of killing EBR Schools employee to undergo sanity hearing
-
BRPD: Teen arrested in Choctaw Drive shooting that left 1 dead, 5...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball celebrates eighth national title with fans at Alex Box Stadium
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...