Start time of LSU softball game against Auburn moved up two hours ahead of inclement weather

BATON ROUGE — The start time of Thursday's LSU softball game against No. 19 Auburn has been moved up two hours due to inclement weather.

The game will now start at 4 p.m. at Tiger Park after the No. 20 LSU Tigers were originally scheduled to play at 6 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+.

Stay up to date with Baton Rouge's inclement weather over the next few days with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.