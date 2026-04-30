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Start time of LSU softball game against Auburn moved up two hours ahead of inclement weather

7 hours 13 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 8:39 AM April 30, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The start time of Thursday's LSU softball game against No. 19 Auburn has been moved up two hours due to inclement weather.

The game will now start at 4 p.m. at Tiger Park after the No. 20 LSU Tigers were originally scheduled to play at 6 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+. 

Stay up to date with Baton Rouge's inclement weather over the next few days with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.

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