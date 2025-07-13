75°
Star Wars fans warned to leave some costume pieces at home

9 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, December 17 2015 Dec 17, 2015 December 17, 2015 8:56 AM December 17, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - As thousands of people prepare to get in line at movie theaters for the premiere of the latest installment of Star Wars, theaters are warning patrons to leave questionable costume items at home.

Many theater locationsno matter what chainare banning fake weapons, outfits that cover faces and even lightsabers. The extra safety concerns come after a summer of mass shootings and terror attacks. Theaters said it is a simple way to make sure everyone is safe.

"I mean, you can still dress up without it. You may not get to wear your helmet, but you can wear everything else," movie-goer Brandon Scott told WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington. "There's a lot of characters to chose from."

Star Wars premieres Thursday. Many Baton Rouge-area theaters reported that they were sold out of tickets.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

 

