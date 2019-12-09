Latest Weather Blog
Star Trek actor, Rene Auberjonois, succumbs to lung cancer at 79
Actor, René Auberjonois, passed away Sunday.
The 79-year-old was known for his roles on television shows such as Benson, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Boston Legal.
According to CNN, Auberjonis had been suffering from metastatic lung cancer.
The acclaimed actor had been nominated for an Emmy twice and earned a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway musical, “Coco.”
Auberjonois was a native New Yorker and is survived by his son, Remy Auberjonois.
His fellow actors expressed their sympathy and fond memories via social media.
This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend. https://t.co/IE2gtivRcg— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 8, 2019
I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 8, 2019
