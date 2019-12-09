Star Trek actor, Rene Auberjonois, succumbs to lung cancer at 79

Rene Auberjonois Photo: Behind the Voice Actors

Actor, René Auberjonois, passed away Sunday.

The 79-year-old was known for his roles on television shows such as Benson, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Boston Legal.

According to CNN, Auberjonis had been suffering from metastatic lung cancer.

The acclaimed actor had been nominated for an Emmy twice and earned a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway musical, “Coco.”

Auberjonois was a native New Yorker and is survived by his son, Remy Auberjonois.

His fellow actors expressed their sympathy and fond memories via social media.

This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend. https://t.co/IE2gtivRcg — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 8, 2019