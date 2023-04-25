Latest Weather Blog
Staff, inmates prepare meals for senior citizens
LAFOURCHE PARISH - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has begun providing meals for the Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging meal-delivery program.
The sheriff's office said the meals are being prepared by staff and inmates at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. The first official delivers were made Monday.
“We have always helped our neighbors in times of need, and this is certainly a time of need as Sheriff Jerry Larpenter has had to make some significant cuts at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office,” said Lafourche Parish Sheriff Webre. “We have a brand new facility with the capacity to assist in this endeavor. Given the fact that there is no extra cost for our taxpayers, this was an easy decision for us to provide assistance.”
As part of the agreement, the council on aging will provide compensation to the sheriff's office to offset the cost of the meals. Therefore, the service comes at no cost to the taxpayers.
Prior to the agreement with the council on aging, the sheriff's office prepared more than 2,000 meals for other organizations. With the addition of the Terrebonne Parish meals, around 3,000 meals per day will be prepared at the correctional complex.
