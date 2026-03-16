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St. Vincent de Paul opens emergency shelter as temperatures drop in the Capital Region
BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge will be opening its emergency cold-weather shelter to the public on Monday to help protect residents in the Baton Rouge area.
The announcement comes as cold and windy weather settles into the Capital Region following an overnight cold front. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s by early Tuesday morning.
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The Shelter will be open from Monday, March 16, to Tuesday, March 17. Check-in is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
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