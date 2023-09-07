Latest Weather Blog
St. Tammany deputies arrest 11-year-old for allegedly threatening to shoot teachers
SLIDELL - An elementary school student was arrested Wednesday after parents told officials he was making gun-like hand gestures at teachers.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the boy was arrested for terrorizing when parents noticed he was making gun-like hand gestures and pointing at teachers, saying that he was going to shoot them.
The boy was given a summons and released to a parent.
Trending News
“Once again we want to make it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this very seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street
-
Vacant house ruled total loss after being target of two arsons in...
-
Citing burn ban, LSU and Southern asking tailgaters not to grill at...
-
Metal detectors, clear bag policy coming to West Baton Rouge high school...
-
NAKAMOTO: Disgraced former Plaquemine chief violates probation, judge extends it