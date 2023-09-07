St. Tammany deputies arrest 11-year-old for allegedly threatening to shoot teachers

SLIDELL - An elementary school student was arrested Wednesday after parents told officials he was making gun-like hand gestures at teachers.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the boy was arrested for terrorizing when parents noticed he was making gun-like hand gestures and pointing at teachers, saying that he was going to shoot them.

The boy was given a summons and released to a parent.

“Once again we want to make it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this very seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this.”