St. Michael's eager for first games on brand new on-campus field

BATON ROUGE -- High school football is only a month away. For St. Michael the Archangel High School, they will finally get to play a game on their own home field.

Head Football Coach Zach Leger says the new Warrior Stadium, with its turf field and a track all around it, is a blessing.

"Oh, it's amazing. I mean to be able to walk down the hill out of our locker room, have our own place, a true place that we can call home. It's something that our kids have been excited about," Leger said.

For years, whenever St. Michael football had a "home" game, it was not at their campus. They'd be playing at BREC's Olympia Stadium or other stadiums around Baton Rouge.

"While this was being built, we actually had to practice on our baseball field, so we've kind of moved and hopped around, so to be able to be stagnant in one place and get in and get out every day is awesome," Leger said.

Now, the school is confident that Warrior Stadium will be a staple of Friday nights for students, staff, and alumni.

"We had a really good team design our turf. We have a special silica sand blend that's in our turf that's kind of a cooling agent, so we don't have as much heat coming off of it with your traditional pellet turf, especially those black pellets," Leger said.

With any athletic space in Louisiana, hydration is always important.

"When we designed the stadium, we had water built into the stadium on both sidelines. There is a dedicated hookup for water on both sidelines. We have cows with eight hoses on each sideline that run constantly," Leger said.

The players are kept hydrated and healthy thanks to their athletic training staff and the school's partnership with Ochsner.

"We have at least 40 gallons of water and ice out here all the time, we have emergency ice baths out here and inside my athletic training room in the A.C. We do everything possible. I have a lot of sports medicine student aids and they're out here with us," St. Michael Head Athletic Trainer Reagan Hutchins said.