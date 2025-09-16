77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Mary Sheriff's employee terminated following video voyeurism arrest

2 hours 23 minutes ago Tuesday, September 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

FRANKLIN - An employee with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for video voyeurism after watching his ex-girlfriend inside her residence using surveillance cameras he installed, SMPSO said.

Mihn Ngo, 33, was arrested for video voyeurism, computer tampering and stalking. Officials said a person reported a possible crime involving Ngo, which was forwarded to a supervisor and then referred to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, where the alleged crime happened.

According to APSO, Ngo was accused of accessing home surveillance cameras of his ex-girlfriend and watched her inside her residence. He helped install the cameras while the two dated and an investigation revealed he had accessed the cameras regularly for at least the last four months.

Officials also opened an internal affairs investigation. On Tuesday, Ngo was booked in the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and his employment was terminated.

