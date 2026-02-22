52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office introduces new initiative investing in students

5 hours 29 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, February 22 2026 Feb 22, 2026 February 22, 2026 2:44 PM February 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office introduced a new initiative designed to directly invest in students within the parish on Saturday. 

The Futures Project, a 10-lesson curriculum taught each semester, will focus on helping students navigate real-life challenges while building skills to succeed in the future. 

According to the sheriff's office, the project, fully funded by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, features a curriculum that was researched, written, and developed by deputies using science-based principles and real-world experience.

Trending News

"For years, our deputies have built relationships with students through patrol interactions, school visits, sports, and community events," the sheriff's office said. "The Futures Project is the next step, providing the opportunity to teach, mentor, and model these life skills directly in the classroom in partnership with St. Mary Parish Schools."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days