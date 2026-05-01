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St. Mary Parish deputies arrest man accused of stabbing person in head, face in Jeanerette park

1 hour 49 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 11:17 AM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JEANERETTE — A 56-year-old man accused of attempted murder following a stabbing at a Jeanerette park has been arrested by St. Mary Parish deputies. 

According to deputies, Earl Charles was developed as a suspect after the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office was notified by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office about the stabbing on Thursday. 

A man had lacerations to the head and neck after the stabbing, deputies noted. 

Shortly after this, Charles was taken into custody and booked on attempted second-degree murder charges. His bond was not immediately set. 

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