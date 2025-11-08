73°
St. Mary deputies: Highway 90 shut down in Centerville after crash
CENTERVILLE - Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 90 in Centerville are shut down following a crash, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened at the wooded area deputies say is referred to as "Shady Side." Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
