Latest Weather Blog
St Helena Parish schools return to full COVID-19 protocols
ST HELENA PARISH - Full COVID-19 protocols have been reinstated for St. Helena Parish school system Tuesday.
Read the full statement here:
We enjoyed being COVID-free for the last seven weeks. Unfortunately, two new COVID-19 cases were reported last week and two more were reported today. Proper notification was given to all parties involved and CDC guidelines were followed. We will revert to full COVID-19 protocols effective immediately. Please refer to the Winning Start document on the COVID-19 Resources page located on our district website as a refresher.
Please note the following (employees and students):
-Wear your mask throughout the school day and on the bus. (The nose must be covered).
-Maintain social distancing to the greatest extent possible.
-High-touch areas must be cleaned regularly.
Trending News
-Fist bumps are allowed. No handshakes or hugs.
-Assigned seating and seating charts must be maintained in every classroom.
-Wash hands regularly.
-Vaccinated individuals DO NOT have to quarantine.
-Unvaccinated individuals must quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
-Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.
-Sign up for weekly COVID-19 testing.
-Report any issues to your school principal immediately.
Please remain diligent during these two weeks before the Christmas/New Year holidays. Reach out to us with any questions or concerns.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Area Chamber predicts local economy is on its way to...
-
Constable allowed to return to work despite pending criminal charges raises concern...
-
WATCH: Woman fires gun inside beauty store after employee confronts her over...
-
USS KIDD remembers Pearl Harbor, invites public to attend Tuesday observance
-
Woman caught stealing wigs, pulls gun on beauty store employee
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge