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Assumption deputies arrest man on cruelty to the infirm charges after he allegedly damaged relative's home

1 hour 13 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 10:04 AM June 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Pierre Part man accused of intentionally damaging the inside of an elderly relative's home. 

Chet Paul Landry, 48, displayed violent tendencies, including the damage to the relative's home, Assumption deputies said.

Deputies responded to the home multiple times on June 27 and June 29. Following these visits to the home, Landry was arrested and booked on cruelty to the infirm charges. 

His bond was set at $100,000.

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