91°
Latest Weather Blog
Assumption deputies arrest man on cruelty to the infirm charges after he allegedly damaged relative's home
PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Pierre Part man accused of intentionally damaging the inside of an elderly relative's home.
Chet Paul Landry, 48, displayed violent tendencies, including the damage to the relative's home, Assumption deputies said.
Deputies responded to the home multiple times on June 27 and June 29. Following these visits to the home, Landry was arrested and booked on cruelty to the infirm charges.
His bond was set at $100,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Warrant issued for former BRPD officer accused of groping gas station employee...
-
Woman hospitalized, another person wanted after shooting stemming from fight at La...
-
Ponchatoula four-wheeler citations prompt public safety reminder from police chief
-
Juvenile flown to hospital following ATV crash on St. Francis Lane in...
-
Zachary Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for theft at Home Depot