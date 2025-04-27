82°
St. George firefighters save raccoon stuck in storm drain

Sunday, April 27 2025
BATON ROUGE - A pair of St. George firefighters saved a tiny raccoon that got stuck in a storm drain over the weekend. 

The department said that firefighters were called out by a homeowner that found the little animal.

They said Captain Boykin and Firefighter/Operator Roe came to rescue the raccoon. 

