St. George firefighters put out late-night fire in garage off Nicholson Drive near Gardere

3 hours 30 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, September 26 2025 Sep 26, 2025 September 26, 2025 9:24 AM September 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — St. George firefighters put out a fire at a detached garage along Nicholson Drive late Thursday night. 

According to a fire department spokesperson, crews responded to the fire near the intersection of Gardere Lane around 11:40 p.m. and had the blaze under control by midnight.

No one was hurt in the fire, officials added. 

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

