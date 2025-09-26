St. George firefighters put out late-night fire in garage off Nicholson Drive near Gardere

ST. GEORGE — St. George firefighters put out a fire at a detached garage along Nicholson Drive late Thursday night.

According to a fire department spokesperson, crews responded to the fire near the intersection of Gardere Lane around 11:40 p.m. and had the blaze under control by midnight.

No one was hurt in the fire, officials added.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.