76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Firefighters make two water rescues during Saturday night flooding

59 minutes ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 8:53 PM March 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - St. George Fire said their crews made two water rescues and responded to more than two dozen weather-related incidents during flooding on Saturday night. 

The fire department said that there were flooded roadways across multiple areas in the city. 

Trending News

For information about upcoming weather events, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days