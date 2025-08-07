83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Fire: Crews working active HazMat scene involving gas line on Hoo Shoo Too Road

2 hours 23 minutes ago Thursday, August 07 2025 Aug 7, 2025 August 07, 2025 4:23 PM August 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are working a HazMat scene involving a gas line on Hoo Shoo Too Road between Tiger Bend Road and Ginger Place Drive.

St. George Fire officials said traffic is being rerouted down Tiger Bend Road. Crews are on scene.

Trending News

No other information is available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days