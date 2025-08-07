St. George Fire: Crews working active HazMat scene involving gas line on Hoo Shoo Too Road

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are working a HazMat scene involving a gas line on Hoo Shoo Too Road between Tiger Bend Road and Ginger Place Drive.

St. George Fire officials said traffic is being rerouted down Tiger Bend Road. Crews are on scene.

No other information is available.