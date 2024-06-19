St. George Council meets for education session as next step in forming new government

ST. GEORGE - The Louisiana Municipal Association met with St. George leaders Wednesday to lend some expertise to the new city's leadership as it builds out its new municipal services.

The session took place at the St. George Fire Station — St. George's de facto town hall — where the leaders were able to learn what it takes to build a city.

This is one of the first steps the city is taking to form its new government. Incoming leaders got a sneak peek at what challenges they could face.

Mayor of St. George Dustin Yates told WBRZ the point of bringing in municipal experts was to enlighten the new leaders on what is to come.

"There's a lot of work involved in a project like this, remember one of the things about the City of St. George is that we're going to take ordinary people, ordinary citizens in the area that is going to be a part of the initial government appointed by the governor," Yates said.

As those citizens move into their newly elected roles, the newly appointed officials are looking to take it one step at a time.