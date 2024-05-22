St. Gabriel teen who accidentally shot himself in critical condition

ST. GABRIEL - A teen shot accidentally shot himself in St. Gabriel on Tuesday night, St. Gabriel Police said.

The 17-year-old shot himself with the gun around 8:52 p.m. on Bayou Paul Lane, police said. After police searched the property, they found a loaded gun that had been reported stolen days earlier out of St. Gabriel.

The victim was transported by Acadian Ambulance Air-Med to a local hospital for his injuries. He is still in critical condition, police said.

The shooting is under investigation, police said. Charges are expected to be filed in reference to the stolen weapon and illegal discharge of the weapon upon the victim’s recovery and discharge from doctor’s care, police added.