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St. Gabriel Police: 40-year-old Convent man killed in weekend crash along La. 74

15 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 6:08 AM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A 40-year-old Convent man died after a weekend crash along La. 74 in St. Gabriel.

Walter Scott III was the passenger of a car that crashed around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which saw the car overturn along the highway.

Acadian Ambulance Services brought the driver of the car to the hospital via AirMed to be treated for serious injuries. 

The driver's identity will not be released at this time, the St. Gabriel Police Department said, citing the active investigation.

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