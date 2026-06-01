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St. Gabriel Police: 40-year-old Convent man killed in weekend crash along La. 74
ST. GABRIEL — A 40-year-old Convent man died after a weekend crash along La. 74 in St. Gabriel.
Walter Scott III was the passenger of a car that crashed around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which saw the car overturn along the highway.
Acadian Ambulance Services brought the driver of the car to the hospital via AirMed to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver's identity will not be released at this time, the St. Gabriel Police Department said, citing the active investigation.
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