St. Amant High School officially unveils newly renovated campus

ST. AMANT - After six years in the making, St. Amant High School is cutting the ribbon on campus to mark the official completion of a multi-million dollar renovation project.

The project, costing 4.2 million dollars, includes a new freshman academy that was opened in 2016 and updates to the main building. A new front office was designed to consolidate all administration into one area.

"We had administrators sharing offices, working in closets. And safety was a factor as well because the way the school was designed there were multiple entrances," Principal Beth Templet said.

Other renovations include a new theater stage, a culinary classroom, a student media studio, and a room with hospital beds for nursing students.

Last-minute adjustments had to be made to campus to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, but Principal Templet says that was not a problem because they "luckily had clear guidelines to follow, and students and staff who took it in stride."

The Ascension Parish School system is currently working on multiple other projects concerning the opening of new schools in the ever-growing area.