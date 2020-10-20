72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Amant High School officially unveils newly renovated campus

1 hour 52 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, October 20 2020 Oct 20, 2020 October 20, 2020 9:14 PM October 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

ST. AMANT - After six years in the making, St. Amant High School is cutting the ribbon on campus to mark the official completion of a multi-million dollar renovation project.

The project, costing 4.2 million dollars, includes a new freshman academy that was opened in 2016 and updates to the main building. A new front office was designed to consolidate all administration into one area.

"We had administrators sharing offices, working in closets. And safety was a factor as well because the way the school was designed there were multiple entrances," Principal Beth Templet said.

Other renovations include a new theater stage, a culinary classroom, a student media studio, and a room with hospital beds for nursing students.

Last-minute adjustments had to be made to campus to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, but Principal Templet says that was not a problem because they "luckily had clear guidelines to follow, and students and staff who took it in stride."

The Ascension Parish School system is currently working on multiple other projects concerning the opening of new schools in the ever-growing area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days