SSA marks America's 250th birthday with limited-edition Social Security cards for newborns

BALTIMORE — The Social Security Administration is issuing a limited-edition commemorative Social Security card for children born in the United States between July 2 and Dec. 31.

The cards are identical in function to a standard Social Security card but will feature the official Freedom 250 logo in black ink, marking the recipient's birth during the nation's 250 year.

"Freedom 250 is a celebration of America's storied history and the monumental moments that have shaped our nation, including the creation of Social Security more than 90 years ago," said Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano. "The next generation of Americans born during this historic year will receive limited-edition Social Security cards bearing the Freedom 250 logo."

The cards will be issued through the Enumeration at Birth program, where parents at hospitals, birthing centers or those using licensed midwives can request a Social Security number during the birth registration process.

The Freedom 250 designation applies only to original cards issued through the program to newborns during the qualifying period. Replacement and duplicate cards will not carry the commemorative designation regardless of the cardholder's birth date.

The SSA has issued Social Security numbers to newborns since 1987 through the program, a partnership with hospitals and state vital records offices across the country. More than 3.5 million children are born in the United States each year and the commemorative cards will be produced at no additional cost to families or taxpayers.

The SSA is also warning families about scams, noting it will never call, text or email anyone requesting payment to obtain a commemorative card. Parents do not need to apply, register or provide information beyond what is already collected through the standard program.