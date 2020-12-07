43°
Springfield man dies in Livingston Parish crash
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on LA Hwy 22 Sunday morning.
Around 11 a.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on LA Hwy 22 north of LA Hwy 1039 in Livingston Parish.
Percy Dunn, 45, of Springfield and his passenger were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 1997 Dodge Ram and ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, according to a report.
Dunn was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The passenger was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from Dunn for testing.
