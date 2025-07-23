Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days: Woodlawn Panthers
BATON ROUGE - The Woodlawn Panthers enter the 2025 season under the direction of a new, but familiar face.
Tramon Douglas is entering his first season as the Panthers' head coach, but he has been with the program for seven years. After a 5-5 record last season, Douglas is trying to take Woodlawn to new heights.
The Panthers return six returning starters on offense and six on defense. This year's team will feature second-year starting quarterback Ahmad Price, three-star Baylor commit, EDGE Tyrone Morgan and ATH Cayden Randall.
Coach Douglas says the strength of the team is the continuity and the senior class. Woodlawn is featuring about 30 seniors on this year's roster.
A weakness Douglas wants to address before the season is the fundamentals and football IQ within his team.
Woodlawn starts their season on the road at U-High on Thurs. Sept. 4.
