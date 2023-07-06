Sports2-a-Days: St. Michael Warriors

BATON ROUGE - The St. Michael Warriors are ready to compete in year three under head coach Zach Leger.

The Warriors had a mediocre record last season, but 12 starters are returning, including at linebacker, which will be the team's strength.

"We are really strong at linebacker," said defensive coordinator Chuck Guidry. "We had a whole lot of linebackers returning and we were short on big guys to play on the defensive front, so we're going from what I've always ran in a four-man front to a three-man front. We're running a 3-5 with five linebackers across the top."

"Right now, we're trying to do is to make sure that these secondary guys understand that they've got to play forward now because instead of having four defensive linemen, we've only got three, so we got to have more support help on the run on the edge," Guidry said.

The Warriors will also be returning their starting quarterback, Preston Sentino, and running back John Martinez. Look for St. Michael to run the ball well in 2023 on the offensive side of the ball.