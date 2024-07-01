Sports2-A-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos

BATON ROUGE - The Zachary Broncos are starting over to some degree after reaching the state championship game a year ago.

Only four starters return for the Broncos, two on each side of the ball.

Zachary will also work to figure out who their starting quarterback will be once the season starts this fall. Caleb Gonzales and Henry Green are competing for that starting role, with Gonzales having played a number of starter snaps last year backing up Hudson Spangler.

Coach David Brewerton is once again planning for a deep playoff run, that after losing to Ruston in the 5A state title game a year ago, but he knows that he's going to have to get some back-up players from last years team to emerge if they want to make it back to the Superdome in December.