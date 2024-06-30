Sports2-A-Days Preview: St. Helena Hawks

Baton Rouge - The St. Helena Hawks may be a small program with limited personnel, but they are bringing their "A" game to 9-2A this football season.

The Hawks return many starters, including guys who are all district players and three year starters for the program, including their quarterback, Aderrion Baker.

However, because they have limited numbers in guys on the team, many players will have to play both offense and defense. With that, their weakness could be conditioning because it can easily fatigue players throughout the season.

"We really look for it to show what we've been doing for the last two years. Again, with our quarterback play, he's been a young guy but now the training wheels are off and you've really just got to make the plays. We try to play every game like its our last. Move on to the next play good or bad. We want to see the culture really taking place in the things that we do because we have, we call it heads up. We keep our head up no matter what, good, bad. We stay together and we can live with the results," Head Coach Christopher Gordon says.

Although conditioning may be a concern, Coach Gordon likes the summer's 7 on 7 league to provide a little extra conditioning for his team.

The Hawks open their season on the road at Sumner on September 6.