Sports2-a-Days Preview: Springfield Bulldogs

New head coach Tony Salim is taking over a Bulldogs program that is looking to push itself away from last years 2-8 record.

The Bulldog head coach feels like he has skill players that could be a difference maker for his team, however they will need to all grow and develop together in this new look program.

Springfield is dropping down from 3A football to a more manageable 2A level, however they will now be competing with the likes of Dunham, Slaughter and Episcopal.