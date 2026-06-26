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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Springfield Bulldogs
New head coach Tony Salim is taking over a Bulldogs program that is looking to push itself away from last years 2-8 record.
The Bulldog head coach feels like he has skill players that could be a difference maker for his team, however they will need to all grow and develop together in this new look program.
Springfield is dropping down from 3A football to a more manageable 2A level, however they will now be competing with the likes of Dunham, Slaughter and Episcopal.
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