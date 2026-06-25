Sports2-a-Days Preview: McKinley Panthers

BATON ROUGE - After a 2-8 2025 season, the McKinley Panthers football program made a move at head coach and brought in Marc Brown from Baker. Coach Brown inherits a roster with talent, but also one that has a few question marks.

Four members of last year's offensive line return for this season, and Chase Williams is back at running back behind that front. Coach Brown expects the o-line to be the strength of his team.

On defense, the Panthers bring back five starters from 2025, but they'll look completely different in the linebacker room. The main concern Brown had was if his roster could stay healthy and withstand the physicality of a District 6 schedule in 4A.