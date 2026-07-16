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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
BATON ROUGE - The Istrouma Indians are stepping into 6-3A competition this season after playing in 6-4A previously.
Second-year head coach Brian Glover believes playing competition that better reflects the school and team's population will help the Indians thrive.
Coach Glover also says this 2026 Indian squad is young. Only three starters return on offense and four starters return on defense. However, Glover says the team's bond with one another will help them on the field.
During the off season, Istrouma's quarterbacks from last season transferred to different schools, so they were left with no players that have experience at the position.
However, two friends decided to step up and learn the position to be the player their team needs. Coach Glover says that Yerik Alvarado and Nicholas Wilson are competing for the starting job, but he expects both of them to take reps this season.
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Istrouma will start their season at home against White Castle on Sept. 4.
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