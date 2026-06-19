Sports2-a-Days Preview: Glen Oaks Panthers

BATON ROUGE - The Glen Oaks Panthers are looking to turn things around after their 3-7 season in 2025. They'll do so under the direction of new head coach, Byron Wade.

The Panthers return four players on offense and three on defense. Coach Wade says that though this team is young, he hopes the junior class can lead the charge and develop this season.

Wade also mentioned a big strength being the speed on the team with some of the key players also being apart of Glen Oaks' track and field team. The Panther boys squad finished third as a team at the LHSAA State Track and Field meet back in May, and their relay teams achieved two first-place finishes.

The Panthers are working to settle on their offensive line and get that group strong and consistent as the season approaches.

Glen Oaks will start their season on the road at J.S. Clark on Sept. 4.