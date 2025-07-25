Sports2-a-Days: Live Oak Eagles

WATSON - After a disappointing 3-8 record in 2024, the Live Oak Eagles are looking to turn things around with a lot of returning talent.

The Eagles are under the direction of head coach Randell Legette, who is entering his second season at the helm.

They return nine offensive starters and seven defensive starters. Experience can be a strength for this Live Oak team, but Coach Legette wants them to hone in on the fundamentals.

He believes their secondary is a strong asset to what this team is able to do. The Eagles also return four out of five offensive linemen from last season and their starting quarterback.

Live Oak kicks off the 2025 season at home against St. Paul's on Sept. 5.