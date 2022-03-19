Spirits high as Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls for first time since 2019

BATON ROUGE - After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual Wearin' of the Green Parade in back-to-back years, the festivities returned in a big way Saturday.

With the luck of the Irish, it was a perfect day for the event.

"I'm so glad to be here in the good weather," Beverly Murdock said.

It was a family affair, as kids of all ages came to celebrate. Julia Cobb brought her daughter out for her first-ever St. Patrick's Day parade.

"It's been amazing. They have good music, great throws. Everything is secure and family friendly," Cobb said.

While some caught more beads than others, everyone was happy to have a little piece of normalcy back as the parade rolled for the first time since 2019.