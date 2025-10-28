Speaker Mike Johnson says no 'path' for a 3rd Trump term

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday that he does not "see the path" for President Donald Trump to seek a third term.

"It's been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many of the American people lament that," Johnson said during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

Speaker Mike Johnson says he does not “see the path” for President Trump to seek a third term, claiming Trump enjoys "trolling the Democrats."



"I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution." https://t.co/DPHav4NXIJ pic.twitter.com/3jBGcOSvfV — ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2025

Johnson said he had spoken to Trump Tuesday morning. The president is currently in Japan for a three-country tour through Asia.

"I don't see a way to amend the Constitution because it takes about 10 years to do that," Johnson, a constitutional lawyer, said. "As you all know, to allow all the states to ratify what two-thirds of the House and three-fourths of the states would approve. So I don't, I don't see the path for that, but I can tell you that we are not going to take our foot off the gas pedal."

Trump has commented multiple times about a third term, despite it being barred by the Constitution. The 22nd Amendment explicitly states no person should be elected to the nation's highest office more than twice.

On Monday, Trump said he would "love to do it" when asked about a potential 2028 bid.

"Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me," Trump said when pressed on the matter. "All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don't," he added, referring to the Democratic Party.

Last week, Steve Bannon -- a former Trump adviser -- said in an interview with The Economist that there "is a plan" to get Trump a third term, but didn't provide details.

The official merchandise website of the Trump Organization has been selling hats that say "Trump 2028" since earlier this year.

Johnson on Tuesday argued though that the Trump 2028 hat "is one of the most popular that’s ever been produced," but suggested it was a move to provoke Democrats.

The speaker said Trump has "a good time with that trolling the Democrats, whose hair is on fire by the very prospect. But I do believe that we've got three extraordinary years ahead of us."