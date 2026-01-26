SPARE NOTES: All High School Bowling Matches Postponed Monday

BATON ROUGE - The bad news first before we get to some great first week high school scores. All the matches originally scheduled today in the Baton Rouge-Gonzales region were postponed because of the weather situation with schools.

Many of those matches will be rescheduled in the days and weeks ahead.

There were some quality scores in the opening three days of play last week and two boys’ teams and one girls team turned to this week with two wins.

Here are the District leaders after the first three dates of play:

Boys/Coed

District 4-5A: Catholic 1-0, Zachary 1-1

District 5-5A: Denham Spring 2-0, Dutchtown 2-0, St. Amant 1-0, Prairieville 1-1

District 4A: Tara, Lutcher, Istrouma all 1-1

District 3A & Below: Episcopal 2-0, French Settlement, University High and Glen Oaks all 1-0

Girls

Gonzales District: Dutchtown 2-0, St. Amant and East Ascension 1-0

BR District: Denham Spring 1-0, St. Joseph’s 1-1

One of the best matches of the opening week came on Tuesday when St. Amant and St. Joseph’s Academy met in a girls match so tight, it came down to the super total three-points and one pin in favor of St. Amant. That made the final 16-11 for the Gators.

Catholic had the best single game of the week at 1,160 with Prairieville getting 1,150 and 1,103. Denham Springs at 1,100 had the other 1,100 game in the opening three days.

Ava Doucet started well posting a 699 set in the St. Amant match for St. Joseph’s with a 254 high game. She only appeared in the first two games of the Redstickers second match and put together a 430 series.

Annie Lawrence for Baton Rouge High had a 235 game in a 603 series.

On the boys’ side, Kaden Tran of Baton Rouge High had a 289 with a 644 series. Episcopal’s Benjamin Gautreaux had a 277 game, Lee Johnson of Tara (257) and Sam Battaglia for Prairieville was at 255. Also for Prairieville, Cole Madere had a 643 set, while Catholic’s Evan Lacy posted 624, the same total Noah Fontenot of Denham Springs totaled.

It is expected that bowling will resume this week with matches Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at both All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge and Premier Lanes in Gonzales.

On the original schedule, just a couple of matches are set for All Star on Tuesday, with eight matches set for All Star on Wednesday. The only action at Premier will be on Thursday with five other matches set for Thursday at All Star.

I would suggest keeping an eye on your favorite team’s Facebook page for updates on any matches that were to be bowled Monday that will be rescheduled.

Weather Weekend

The always important Grand Prix Scholarship Tournament, which was to be this past weekend in Houma, was postponed because of the weather conditions all over the state. It will now be held Feb. 21-22 at Creole Lanes. Good move by the tournament staff to postpone with half the state iced over.

The Louisiana Women’s State Tournament began this past weekend at All Star in Baton Rouge and those that couldn’t make it in were offered a chance to schedule for this coming weekend or getting an entry fee refund. The tournament runs two more weekends, concluding with single shifts on Feb. 7 and 8. We’ll update results as the tournament moves forward.

A reminder this is your spot where you are going to find updated high school bowling standings each Monday and some of the top scores each week. Tell your bowling teammates and friends that Spare Notes at WBRZ is the one place you are going to get high school bowling coverage on a regular basis.

It’s a free website and we’ll be every Monday for you.

As always, good luck and good bowling,

Kent Lowe