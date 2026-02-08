Latest Weather Blog
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on top
BATON ROUGE - Both Southern basketball teams were back home in the F.G. Clark Activity Center for more conference action. The Jags hosted Alabama A&M.
The Southern women's basketball team fell to the Bulldogs 56-54. The game was close the entire way. Southern scored in the final seconds of the first quarter to tie the game at 15. Towards the end of the second quarter, both teams traded three-pointers to be tied at 27 at halftime.
The game was tied into the final seconds of the fourth quarter. However, Alabama A&M was able to make two free throws with one second left to take the lead and win the game.
The Jaguar men's team came up victorious by beating the Bulldogs 81-68. It was a close game with Southern only leading by three points at halftime.
In the second half, the Jags' offense came alive. Five different Jaguars scored in double figures with Terrance Dixon Jr. leading the way with 18 points. Southern shot the ball nearly 50% from the field.
The Lady Jags fall to 11-11 on the season and 7-4 in SWAC play. The men's team improves to 10-13 on the season and 6-4 in SWAC play.
The men's team is back in action on Monday when they host Alabama State. That game will be nationally televised on ESPNU at 8 p.m.
The women's team will travel to face Texas Southern on Thursday at 6 p.m.
