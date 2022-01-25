46°
Southern women keep stacking SWAC wins, down Valley to stay unbeaten at home

Monday, January 24 2022
Southern women continued their stellar SWAC season with a 67-58 win over Mississippi Valley Monday inside the Mini Dome. Amani McWain had a game high 18 points in the win to go with 11 rebounds.

