Southern University urges students to seek support after cheerleader's death

5 hours 15 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, May 05 2022 May 5, 2022 May 05, 2022 11:48 AM May 05, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University posted on social media Thursday morning to mourn the death of Arlana Miller, a freshman at the university and a member of the cheer team. 

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Anyone looking for resources or looking for help in time of a crisis can go to the CDC's mental health resource page here.

