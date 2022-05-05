86°
Southern University urges students to seek support after cheerleader's death
BATON ROUGE - Southern University posted on social media Thursday morning to mourn the death of Arlana Miller, a freshman at the university and a member of the cheer team.
Jaguar Nation,
We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a Freshman Southern University Cheerleader.
We ask for your prayers, love, and support.
Our deepest sympathy to The Miller family, SU Cheer, & friends.
We love you Arlana ???? #ForeverJag
Grief counseling is available. pic.twitter.com/aRN5ezz0ih— Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) May 5, 2022
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Anyone looking for resources or looking for help in time of a crisis can go to the CDC's mental health resource page here.
