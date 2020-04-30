Southern University to stream funeral services for beloved athletic director Marino Casem

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced it will stream funeral services for former athletic director and college football great Marino Casem.

Casem passed away April 25 at the age of 85. The university says it will stream the services live from its Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Known as "The Godfather", Casem served as director of athletics at Southern from 1986 until his retirement in 1999. He helped guide the Jaguars football team to a 19-14 record (12-9 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference) over three seasons and guided the athletic department into the top overall sports program in the SWAC.

Southern earned seven SWAC Commissioner Cups, six SWAC men's all-sports trophies and nine SWAC women's all-sports trophies during his tenure.

Casem also worked as athletics director and head football coach at Alcorn State University before coming to Southern. As head football coach there from 1964 to 1985, he captured seven SWAC Championships, seven National Black College Championships, and was named Coach of the Year seven times by both National Black College Championship and SWAC.