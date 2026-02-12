Central Community School Board votes to lower overall school tax rate

CENTRAL — The Central Community School Board voted to lower the overall school tax rate for the 2026 tax year at its meeting earlier this week.

The board set a total millage rate of 55.69 mills at its Monday meeting. The new rate is a 0.65 mill decrease from the previous year's rate.

Additionally, the board chose not to roll forward operating millages and reduced the debt service millage, saying that it reflects "a focus on fiscal responsibility and sensitivity to the current economic climate."

“Our Board listened carefully and made a thoughtful decision that respects our taxpayers,” Board President Roxanne Atkinson said. “This action reflects both financial responsibility and responsiveness to our community.”

The board's decisions came after, in May, residents voted against a tax renewal that had been in place since 2009