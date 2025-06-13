76°
Southern University shares images of campus upgrades

Friday, June 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Southern University shared images of multiple parts of campus being under construction to receive upgrades.

Among the upgrades includes the outdoor classroom and ampitheater, renovation at T.H. Harris Hall, the Public Safety Building, the STEM Complex, the Global Innovation and Welcome Center and turf renovation at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

