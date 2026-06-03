Southern University Gospel Choir in final 5 nominees for national HBCU Choir of the Year award

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Gospel Choir has made it to the final five nominees for the Stellar Gospel Music Awards' first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year.

The category is the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities gospel choir award to be offered at the Stellar Awards.

"What began as a dream, a prayer, and countless hours of dedication has become a testimony of God’s faithfulness. We are beyond grateful for every vote, every share, every prayer, and every person who has supported this journey," the Southern University Gospel Choir said on social media.

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The winner will be named at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Aug. 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina.