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Southern University Gospel Choir in final 5 nominees for national HBCU Choir of the Year award

4 hours 22 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 1:40 PM June 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Gospel Choir has made it to the final five nominees for the Stellar Gospel Music Awards' first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year. 

The category is the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities gospel choir award to be offered at the Stellar Awards. 

"What began as a dream, a prayer, and countless hours of dedication has become a testimony of God’s faithfulness. We are beyond grateful for every vote, every share, every prayer, and every person who has supported this journey," the Southern University Gospel Choir said on social media. 

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The winner will be named at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Aug. 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

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