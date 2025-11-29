Latest Weather Blog
Southern completes comeback, upsets Grambling in 52nd Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern football team saved its best half of football this season for its last.
The Jaguars stormed back from a 10-point deficit, scoring three offensive touchdowns in the second half to win the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic, 28-27. It's Southern's fourth straight Bayou Classic victory.
Southern senior leader Ckelby Givens recovered Grambling fumble with under a minute left to seal the victory.
Cam'Ron MccCoy found Khalil Thomas on a 34-yard touchdown pass to give Southern its first lead of the game, 28-27, with 7:16 left in the fourth quarter.
Barry Remo had the best game of his career, with seven carries for 100 yards and a touchdown that cut the Grambling lead to 17-14. Jaguar running back Trey Holly also had two touchdowns.
Defense from both teams dominated the action early in the first half, until Grambling took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter with a nine-yard touchdown reception from Barron Miles. The Tigers then took a 14-0 lead after Hayden Benoit connected with Keith Jones for a 28-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
Trey Holly got Southern on the board with a rushing touchdown to make it a 14-7 game. Grambling would make it a 17-7 game with a 39-yard field goal with 4:39 left in the second quarter
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!
-
Christmas tree farms expect big business for Black Friday
-
Denham Springs lights up Old City Hall to celebrate the holidays
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
Sports Video
-
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!
-
Area high school teams battling in the quarterfinals
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs